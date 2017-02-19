Bayakoa win keeps Terra Promessa unbeaten at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Terra Promessa improved her Oaklawn Park record to 5 for 5 Saturday when she cruised to a 4 3/4-length win in the Grade 3, $150,000 Bayakoa. Power of Snunner rallied for second, while it was another 2 3/4 lengths back to Streamline in third.

The on-track crowd was an estimated 21,000.

The Bayakoa served as the second leg of Oaklawn's route series for fillies and mares. The races build to the Grade 1, $600,000 Apple Blossom.

Terra Promessa wins the Bayakoa Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography

Terra Promessa ($3) moved to the lead soon after the start Saturday, and was up by a length and a half through an opening quarter in 23.20 seconds. Terra Promessa remained clear through a half-mile in 47.19 and six furlongs in 1:11.99. She went on to cover the 1 1/16 miles on a track rated fast in 1:43.18.

Ricardo Santana Jr. was aboard for Stonestreet Stables and trainer Steve Asmussen.

"I think she's better now than she's ever been," Asmussen said.

Terra Promessa has now won four Oaklawn stakes since last year, when she began her local streak with an allowance win and proceeded to capture the track's Grade 3 Honeybee and Grade 3 Fantasy. This year, she opened the meet with a win in the $125,000 Pippin. All told, Terra Promessa has now earned $567,000 at Oaklawn.

Terra Promessa is a daughter of Curlin, who was bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings. She earned $90,000 for her win Saturday, which was her sixth career victory from nine starts. She has now earned $615,600 overall.

The next race in Oaklawn's series for the division is the Grade 2, $350,000 Azeri on March 18.