Twelve fun facts about the Fountain of Youth

Saturday's Fountain of Youth Stakes brings together a competitive field of Kentucky Derby hopefuls at Gulfstream Park with major implications on the Road to the Derby. With 50 Derby qualifying points awarded to the winner, that horse will probably earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby, and 11 3-year-olds are squaring off in the race with Derby dreams in mind.

Read on for 12 fun facts about the historic race.

1. The purse of the Fountain of Youth is $400,000. Last year $245,520 of that went to the winner.

2. This year marks the 71st running of the race. It was first held in 1945.

3. Two horses won the Fountain of Youth by a record 8 ½ lengths: Eskendereya in 2010 and Spectacular Bid in 1979.

4. The race has been run at six different distances. It's currently run at 1 1/16 miles, although it has also been run at six furlongs, seven furlongs, one mile, a mile and 70 yards and 1 1/8 miles.

5. The South Florida race is named in honor of a fabled spring that gives eternal youth. Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon was searching for the spring when he laid eyes on Florida in 1513.

6. Thirteen Fountain of Youth runners later won the Kentucky Derby, most recently Orb in 2013. Five of them, including Orb, won both races.

7. The Fountain of Youth was actually run twice in 1947, once for 2-year-olds at six furlongs and once as a handicap at a mile and 70 yards.

8. Sensitive Prince completed the 1 1/16-mile distance in a record 1:41.00 in 1978.

9. The winner has been named champion 3-year-old three times, most recently Thunder Gulch in 1995.

10. Two Fountain of Youth winners were disqualified: Corinthian in 2006 and Upstart in 2015.

11. A victory by Made You Look on Saturday would give jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher each record victories in the race, with five and four, respectively. Velazquez is currently tied with Jerry Bailey with four wins while Pletcher is tied with D. Wayne Lukas with three.

12. Race winner Built for Pleasure paid a whopping $288.20 for a $2 win bet in 1996.

