How to play Gulfstream Park on Sunday, March 5

The early pick five looks doable without spending a small fortune.

SEUSS (1), first time off the Mike Maker claim with Jose Ortiz aboard, and a sharp STAR CONTENDER (5) are the obvious protagonists in the opener.

INTO THE FUTURE (3) should prove tough to catch in the second if longshot Khamsa Tfu doesn't go with him early. A speed duel could set the table for a dropping HY DANDY (1), who's had numerous chances against $12,500 N2L company.

The third race is a first-level optional claimer for 3-year-olds that could belong to front-runner MAI TY ONE ON (3), who was a fading fourth last time behind subsequent Grade 3 Southwest Stakes victor One Liner. IMPRESSIVE EDGE (1) is dropping from the Grade 2 Swale. He could rally effectively along the rail under Corey Lanerie, who bagged a triple the other day for trainer Dale Romans.

Race 4 is a fairly wide-open $50,000 maiden sprint. If favorites Yes Darlin and I Want Mo hook up in a suicidal speed duel, then anybody could win, so I'll use all seven runners.

Inside positioning and speed going nine furlongs on the main track can be deadly, and FENERBAHCE (2) fits the bill in the fifth under Paco Lopez. I will key him in this $6,250 claimer, his second try off the claim by trainer Victor Barboza Jr.

Pick 5 (RACES 1-5): 1,5 / 1,3 / 1,3 /All / 2

The middle pick four begins in the sixth, a seven-furlong maiden special weight race on the dirt. Going with the second-timer starters GIFTED LADY (1) and SALTY (2), along with firsters ASSERTIVE (3) and COVENANT (5).

The debuting PAST TALK (1) looks live in the seventh, a $12,500 maiden sprint. Others worth using are SMART JERSEY (4), LOVE AGAIN (6), and the Todd Pletcher-trained dropper MARY SUE WELOVEYOU (8).

Taking a stand in the eighth with the debuting ONE MOMENT IN TIME (3), who's a half-sister to a pair of quick Grade 3-winning turf sprinters, Sum of the Parts and Rocket Heat. The daughter of the good debut sire Bodemeister cost $280,000 at the 2016 OBS March sale and is an appealing 8-1 on the line.

Race 9: All

Pick 4 (Races 6-9): 1,2,3,5 / 1,4,6,8 / 3 / ALL