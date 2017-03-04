Miss Sky Warrior continues her winning streak with a victory in the Grade 2, $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 4, 2017. (4:12)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Miss Sky Warrior won her fourth straight race, and third straight graded stakes, by outlasting two late challengers and 11 others in an exciting but aesthetically questionable running of the Grade 2, $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

Miss Sky Warrior prevailed in a final furlong that took nearly 14 seconds, and a final quarter-mile than took nearly 27 seconds, but her grittiness carried the day as she beat Jordan's Henny by a half-length, with Summer Luck another neck back in third.

Paco Lopez rode Miss Sky Warrior, who covered the one-turn mile on the fast main track in 1:38.49. She was the favorite, and paid $6.40.

Miss Sky Warrior was making her first start of the year after racing four times last season. She completed her 2-year-old campaign with victories in the Grade 3 Tempted and Grade 2 Demoiselle at Aqueduct. Lopez told trainer Kelly Breen after the race that Miss Sky Warrior was tired after the race, and was waiting on horses, so he suggested he add blinkers going forward.

"Paco has said she waits on horses when she makes the lead," Breen said. "She was looking around."

Miss Sky Warrior, by First Samurai, was bred and is owned by Al and Arlene London, who race as Arlene's Sun Star Stable.

Breen said he would consider the Grade 2, $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks at 1 1/16 miles on April 1, or the Grade 2, $300,000 Gazelle at Aqueduct at 1 1/8 miles on April 8, as the next start for Miss Sky Warrior.