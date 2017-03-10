A pair of $20,000 claimers, followed by a trio of interesting maiden events, make up the pick five, which begins with race 1 Saturday at Santa Anita.

The opener can be pared down to the dropping turf/dirt runner BACKINTHEACADEMY (1); MIDNIGHT CANDY, who's making her first start off the Jeff Mullins claim; and MARGIE'S MINUTE (4), who retains leading rider Prat off a strong showing.

Two turn-backing droppers merit top billing in the second, VELVET JONES (1) and RCATCANSCAT (5). Rcatcanscat is preferred.

The favored Triple Crown nominee WEST COAST (5) is hard to go past in the third, a two-turn maiden special for 3-year-olds. The expensive yearling purchase wound up second with a 91 Beyer when debuting over a mile Feb. 18. This Bob Baffert-trained son of Flatter is bred to improve with racing experience.

Race 4, a one-mile maiden special with a big field on grass, is wide open. After keying West Coast in the third, I will hit the "all" button here.

I'm not enthralled with those who have started in the fifth, for older $50,000 California-bred maidens. Going with the fast-working first-timers HARBORED AFFAIR (6) and BOBBIE LINCOLN (8). Bobbie Lincoln is by one of my favorite debut sires, the late Tribal Rule, and her dam won her debut at 2.

The play:

Pick 5 (races 1-5): 1,2,4/1,5/5/all/6,8