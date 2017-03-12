OLDSMAR, Fla. -- Dickinson had been tried under a variety of conditions, but it wasn't until she moved to the grass and got a little older that the 5-year-old mare began to flourish.

"We were patient with her, and now we're starting to be rewarded," said Jimmy Bell, the U.S.-based racing manager and president for the mare's owner-breeder, the Godolphin powerhouse.

Dickinson wins the Hillsborough Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. SV Photography

Adeptly ridden from midpack by Paco Lopez, Dickinson surged to her second straight graded victory Saturday when overhauling the front-running favorite, Isabella Sings, and holding safe a late run from Elysea's World to win the Grade 2, $200,000 Hillsborough at Tampa Bay Downs.

"Paco fits her very well," Bell said. "He gave her a great ride today."

Dickinson, by Medaglia d'Oro, finished 1 1/8 miles in 1:46.77 over a firm turf and returned $8 as second choice in a field of 10 older fillies and mares. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, she was coming off her first career stakes win in the Grade 3 Suwanee River over the Gulfstream Park turf.

"The most important thing is she's proven she can compete at this level now," said Bell, adding the Grade 1 Jenny Wiley on April 15 at Keeneland could be her next start.

Elysea's World finished a half-length behind the winner, with Isabella Sings another 1 1/4 lengths back in third. Evidently was 4 3/4 more lengths back in fourth.

The $2 exacta (3-5) paid $39.60, the $1 trifecta (3-5-6) returned $49, and the 10-cent superfecta (3-5-6-8) was worth $71.