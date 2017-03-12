OLDSMAR, Fla. -- Dickinson had been tried under a variety of conditions, but it wasn't until she moved to the grass and got a little older that the 5-year-old mare began to flourish.
"We were patient with her, and now we're starting to be rewarded," said Jimmy Bell, the U.S.-based racing manager and president for the mare's owner-breeder, the Godolphin powerhouse.
Adeptly ridden from midpack by Paco Lopez, Dickinson surged to her second straight graded victory Saturday when overhauling the front-running favorite, Isabella Sings, and holding safe a late run from Elysea's World to win the Grade 2, $200,000 Hillsborough at Tampa Bay Downs.
"Paco fits her very well," Bell said. "He gave her a great ride today."
Dickinson, by Medaglia d'Oro, finished 1 1/8 miles in 1:46.77 over a firm turf and returned $8 as second choice in a field of 10 older fillies and mares. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, she was coming off her first career stakes win in the Grade 3 Suwanee River over the Gulfstream Park turf.
"The most important thing is she's proven she can compete at this level now," said Bell, adding the Grade 1 Jenny Wiley on April 15 at Keeneland could be her next start.
Elysea's World finished a half-length behind the winner, with Isabella Sings another 1 1/4 lengths back in third. Evidently was 4 3/4 more lengths back in fourth.
The $2 exacta (3-5) paid $39.60, the $1 trifecta (3-5-6) returned $49, and the 10-cent superfecta (3-5-6-8) was worth $71.