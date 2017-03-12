ARCADIA, Calif. -- Trainer Jimmy Jerkens grew up on the East Coast and has been based there his whole career, but he has a great appreciation for the sport and its history nationwide, so after Shaman's Ghost was led out of the winner's circle following his victory in the Santa Anita Handicap here on Saturday, he knew he had been part of something special.

"It feels terrific," Jerkens said. "To have that race on your resume means a lot. It's always been a big race."

Yes, the Grade 1, $751,035 Santa Anita Handicap, affectionately known as the Big Cap, still has cache. Shaman Ghost added his name to those who have won the previous 79 runnings by wearing down pacesetting Midnight Storm in the closing yards to prevail by three-quarters of a length and give jockey Javier Castellano his second Grade 1 win on the card, following the Kilroe Mile with Bal a Bali.

It was another 4 1/2 lengths back to third-place Follow Me Crev, who was followed, in order, by Hi Happy, Isotherm, Hard Aces, Twentytwentyvision, Gangster, and Imperative.