How to play Gulfstream on Sunday, March 26

The Gulfstream championship meet is winding down, and Sunday's early pick five is made up mostly of low-level claimers who have some appeal.

The red-hot apprentice Nicky Figueroa loves the lead. He could take the opener with the front-runner CUNAVICHE (2), who just missed winning another bottom-level race for non-winners of three sprinting on dirt March 3. There are two wild cards in the field, CANDY JAM (4) and JE NE SAIS PAS (5), who are both dropping from $16,000 NW3 turf tilts. They will be included on my modest ticket.

The second race can be pared down to the in-form hanger LOOKIN FOR MONEY (1), LEGENDOFTHEKITTEN (2), and PUBLICIST (3), who might be the controlling speed under Figueroa.

In the third, the sharp front-runner JAIDEN'S BEST (4) should be a short price in his debut for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who's been scoring at nearly a 40 percent clip the first time off the claim. In case he gets softened up in speed duel with Danger Bay, I'll also use FENERBAHCE (6), who figures to take up the chase in third.

The improving VALDOCCO (3) is the one to fear most in the fourth, a six-furlong maiden special. With blinkers on, he's shortening up from seven to six furlongs, which might be his ideal distance. ARCEN (4) appears to have some talent. The first-time gelding ran sixth as the favorite the only time he saw action in the July 17 Victoria Stakes at Woodbine, which contained a host of talented runners, including State of Honor.

I've found that horses exiting a victory in low-level claimers for non-winners of two at Gulfstream often come right back to prevail in non-winners-of-three company. SWAPL (2) could turn the trick in the fifth, his first try off the claim by a live barn. Tampa invader R LUCKY CHARM (5) is making his turf debut, and the son of the hot young sire Kantharos figures to be a speed threat under Jaramillo.

Pick 5

Races 1-5: 2,4,5 / 1,2,3 / 4,6 / 3,4 / 2,5