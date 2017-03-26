HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Fear the Cowboy became a graded stakes winner for the first time while also giving his trainer Efren Loza Jr. the first graded stakes win of his career by rallying to a three- length victory over even-money favorite Zulu in Saturday's Grade 3, $100,000 Skip Away Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

With Jesus Rios aboard, Fear the Cowboy raced near the rear of the six-horse field for more than five furlongs, was put to a drive leaving the backstretch, swung wide to continue his bid into the stretch before ultimately wearing down the tiring Flashy Jewel to win going away. Zulu saved ground throughout, made a brief run at the leader down the backstretch, fell back again around the second bend, and then persevered gamely along the inside to be along for second in the final strides without menacing the winner at the end.

Flashy Jewel held on to finish third, followed by Hy Riverside, Team Colors, and Joshua's Comprise, who was eased across the wire far back.

Fear the Cowboy, far left, beats Zulu under the wire to take the Skip Away Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin

Fear the Cowboy, a 5-year-old son of Cowboy Cal, is trained by Loza for the partnership of Kathleen Amaya and Raffaele Centofanti. The win was the seventh in 20 starts for the well-traveled Fear the Cowboy, who began his career locally and has now captured three of five starts at Gulfstream Park.

Fear the Cowboy completed 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.21 and paid $9.20.

"Rios put up a very smart ride," said Loza. "When I saw the pace of the race, even though he was at the back, I knew he would run well. This horse is better with more distance, and he loves this track."

Who's The Lady stays unbeaten in Any Limit

Who's The Lady remained undefeated while making her stakes debut a winning one on Saturday, leading throughout under jockey Paco Lopez to register a three-quarter length victory over the even-money favorite and unlucky Cursor in the $75,000 Any Limit Stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

Who's The Lady, a winner of each of her first three starts, controlled the pace from the outset, settled into the stretch with a comfortable lead, and then held a safe advantage to the wire. Cursor had to steady along behind Fashion Runaway down the backstretch, swung wide with her bid into the stretch, and then was herded out by that same rival while finishing willingly enough to be second while making her first start since the Grade 3 Tempted nearly five months earlier.

Who's The Lady, a homebred daughter of Munnings owned by Darsan Inc., is trained by Kathleen O'Connell. She covered six furlongs in 1:12.29 and paid $5.20.