Twelve fun facts about the Louisiana Derby

The TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby is the final New Orleans steppingstone on the road to the Triple Crown, and Saturday's race has drawn nine Kentucky Derby hopefuls to Fair Grounds. With 100 Derby qualifying points to the winner, the Louisiana Derby guarantees at least one horse, and most likely two, a spot in the Kentucky Derby gate.

Find more fun facts about the race below.

1. The Louisiana Derby was first run as the Crescent City Derby, just once, in 1894. New Orleans is sometimes referred to as the Crescent City.

2. Joe Sharp, trainer of this year's favorite, Girvin, is looking for his first Louisiana Derby win.

3. Two fillies have won the race: Carolyn A. in 1947 and Grecian Princess in 1964.

4. The Louisiana Derby was not run from 1909 through 1919 because horse racing was outlawed in the state.

Editor's Picks Asmussen brings Local Hero to Louisiana Steve Asmussen could be excused for being sleepy or wondering where he was on Wednesday morning here at Fair Grounds, and not for the usual reason for people who visit this city and overindulge.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager: McCraken, Gunnevera favorites for final pool With a final round of major prep races still to come, the fourth and last pool in the 2017 Kentucky Derby Future Wager opens Friday at noon Eastern for the customary three-day run. 1 Related

5. The final Louisiana Derby prep race is named for 1988 Louisiana Derby winner Risen Star, who went on to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. The aforementioned Girvin won the Risen Star Stakes this year.

6. Jockey Pat Day has won more editions of the Louisiana Derby than any other rider with five.

7. The purse of the first edition of the race was $1,500, in 1894. Today it's $1 million.

8. No gelding has won the Louisiana Derby since Bass Clef in 1961. Guest Suite and Hotfoot will try to upend that trend this year.

9. Three horses won the Kentucky Derby after running in the Louisiana Derby: Funny Cide (2nd after a disqualification in 2003 Louisiana Derby), Grindstone (1st, 1996) and Black Gold (1st, 1924).

10. A record large field of 17 horses ran in the 1954 Louisiana Derby, won by the appropriately named Gigantic.

11. Two Louisiana-bred horses have won the state's namesake race: Heaven Again in 1990 and Vicar's in Trouble in 2014.

12. The speed record of 1:48 4/5 for the 1 1/8-mile race has stood since 1977. Clev Er Tell set that 40-year-old record, though the race was run at a different distance (1 1/16 miles) from 1988 through 2009.

For more stories like this check out America's Best Racing.