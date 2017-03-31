Five questions to be answered in the Florida Derby

The Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park is the race of the day for Saturday, April 1, 2017. (9:19)

Run at 1 1/8 miles, Saturday's Grade 1, $1 million Xpressbet.com Florida Derby is a race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby that offers qualifying points to the top four finishers on a 100-40-20-10 scale.

Four of the last 11 Florida Derby winners, including last year's victor Nyquist, have gone on to capture the Kentucky Derby. The others are Orb (2013), Big Brown (2008) and Barbaro (2006).

With 23 winners exiting the race, the Florida Derby is tied with the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland as the Kentucky Derby's most productive prep race for 3-year-olds.

With exception of Nyquist (2016) and Empire Maker (2003), all of the recent Florida Derby winners have been based locally.

The Fountain of Youth (G2) has produced just one of the last six (but four of the last ten) Florida Derby winners. This year four of the 11 entrants exit that race: race winner Gunnevera, Three Rules (3rd), Talk Logistics (4th) and Quinientos (6th).

Todd Pletcher (Always Dreaming and Battalion Runner) has won two of the last three editions of the Florida Derby (Materiality, 2015; Constitution, 2014) and three since 2007 (Scat Daddy). He did not run a horse last year.

John Velazquez (named on both Always Dreaming and Battalion Runner) has won three of the last seven (Materiality, 2015; Orb, 2013, Quality Road, 2009).

Here are five questions about the Florida Derby that must be answered

1. Will Gunnevera continue his march toward Kentucky Derby favoritism?

Purchased for just $16,000 as a yearling at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale, the orphan baby Gunnevera once again proves that dreams can come in horse racing.

Already a three-time graded stakes winner with more than $1 million in the bank, the son of Dialed In is trained by third-generation Venezuelan Antonio Sano, who came to the United States seven years ago with a dream of winning the Kentucky Derby. He will be ridden by fellow Venezuelan and four-time Eclipse Award winner Javier Castellano, who is winless from 10 Kentucky Derby opportunities.

Joe's answer: When asked a couple of weeks ago who he thought the Kentucky Derby favorite was, Bob Baffert, a four-time Derby winner, said "Gunnevera" without hesitation. He cited his professionalism and ability to sit and finish in a year where most of the contenders seemingly want to press the action.

Editor's Picks Asmussen brings Local Hero to Louisiana Steve Asmussen could be excused for being sleepy or wondering where he was on Wednesday morning here at Fair Grounds, and not for the usual reason for people who visit this city and overindulge.

He's already won the Grade 2 Saratoga Special Stakes sprinting, the Grade 3 Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes, for fun, over a tricky track and the Grade 2 Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes over a quality field by nearly six lengths. If not for a slow pace and traffic trouble, he might have won the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes, too.

Going 1 1/8 miles with an honest pace in front of him, there's no reason to think that Gunnevera won't run another giant race. If he can maintain five weeks from now, he'll be one of the Kentucky Derby favorites.

2. Can Always Dreaming join the Todd Pletcher brigade of Kentucky Derby contenders?

Tampa Bay Derby winner Tapwrit (54 points) and Rebel Stakes victor Malagacy (50 points) already have enough points to get into the Kentucky Derby. Battalion Runner, who is also entered in the Florida Derby, is expected to be scratched and re-routed. He probably will be one of the favorites in whatever prep he targets. Southwest Stakes winner One Liner (10 points) is still a major player, and you can't rule out Master Plan (20 points), who was third in the United Arab Emirates Derby on March 25. The lightly raced duo of Patch and Monaco run in Saturday's Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby, and both are capable of taking the next step.

Pletcher has taken a conservative approach with Always Dreaming, and it's tough to figure out why. By Bodemeister out of the In Excess mare Above Perfection, he is a half to the monster female Hot Dixie Chick.

His two races this year have come against inferior competition, but Always Dreaming has won in style. Two races back in the maiden breaker at Tampa Bay Downs, he was caught in tight between horses before being nudged to lead on the turn, in hand again at that point, he was nudged along again before being tapped with the whip late. He won by 11 ½ lengths and galloped out way in front. In a recent allowance win at the Florida Derby distance of 1 1/8 miles, he broke alertly, coasted on the lead in hand, was nudged on very late, won by four lengths and once again galloped out like a horse with plenty of bottom.

He only earned a pedestrian 71 Beyer Speed Figure for his recent allowance win, but that's a very poor indication of how well he ran that day and should be tossed out as a gauge to his future potential.

Joe's answer: A resounding YES. This entire Kentucky Derby prep season I've believed that Always Dreaming had the potential to be the best of a very good Todd Pletcher crew, and on Saturday he will have a chance to prove it. He's naturally fast but has the ability to relax and call on more than one gear. He also the pedigree, the right trainer and, seemingly, the stamina to be a major Triple Crown player.

3. Can State of Honor punch his ticket to Louisville?

With a third in the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes and a second in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby behind divisional leaders McCraken and Tapwrit, respectively, the Mark Casse-trained State of Honor already has 22 Kentucky Derby points. A fourth-place (10 points) or better finish puts him in position to make the starting gate. As an Ontario-bred, the Queen's Plate at Woodbine would logically be the prime target.

Joe's answer: Just one for nine in his career, the son of To Honor and Serve wore blinkers in his two graded stakes placings, but he will remove the hood for the Florida Derby. It will be interesting to see how he responds.

Finishing in front of Gunnevera and/or Always Dreaming is unlikely, but he can surely win a battle over Three Rules and perhaps Impressive Edge for third of fourth, so yes, chances are State of Honor will garner enough points to run in the Kentucky Derby, should his connections so choose.

4. Any chance at a massive upset in the Florida Derby?

At first glance, one has to wonder why four hopeless horses of the 10 (excluding probable scratch Battalion Runner) in the Florida Derby field were even entered. The answer is simple. If you put up the $500 nomination fee and ran previously at Gulfstream, the worst you can do is earn a $10,000 check (for finishing sixth through last).

Joe's Answer: The chances of a huge upset are slim to none. Charlie the Greek, Quinientos, Coleman Rocky and Unbridled Holiday are way too slow. Talk Logistics was beaten more than 26 lengths combined in the Holy Bull and Fountain of Youth. Three Rules, State of Honor or Impressive Edge? Mayyyyybe, but highly unlikely. It's either Gunnevera or Always Dreaming.

5. Who wins the Florida Derby and why?

Joe's Answer: Gunnevera is the real deal. As a closer, the extreme outside draw shouldn't hurt him, the pace will most likely be honest and the 1 1/8-mile distance is in his favor. I thinks Always Dreaming is really good, but he has yet to prove what he can do against top notch competition. State of Honor is experienced and he tries hard. Three Rules is very talented, but this distance is a stretch. I think he'll be a high-class, one-turn horse down the road. Impressive Edge has shown flashes of ability, but his pedigree also suggests shorter distances are more likely in his future.

Joe's Florida Derby picks

J

1. Gunnevera

2. Always Dreaming

3. State of Honor

4. Three Rules

For more stories like this check out America's Best Racing.