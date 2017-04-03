With 4-5 favorite Isabelle and 5-2 second choice Verve's Tale keeping each other busy on the front end, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. settled third choice Mo' Green into a perfect stalking position in the Grade 3 Top Flight Invitational at Aqueduct on Sunday. And when Mo' Green came calling three wide nearing the stretch, neither had an answer.

Mo' Green flies home to take the Top Flight Invitational at Aqueduct. NYRA/Adam Coglianese

Mo' Green pulled away to win the 1 1/8-mile race for fillies and mares by 3 1/2 lengths. Verve's Tale, who alternated on the lead inside Isabelle, continued bravely to finish second. It was 4 1/4 lengths farther back to Oasis At Midnight who was third as the longest shot in the five-horse field at 35-1. Winter bested a tiring Isabelle by a neck for fourth.

Isabelle and Verve's Tale set fractions of 24.47 seconds, 48.98, and 1:13.60. Mo' Green completed a lap of the Aqueduct main track in 1:51.79. She paid $8.40.

Mo' Green, a 4-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo, is owned by Leonard Green. She was making her first start for trainer John Servis after previously racing for Joe Orseno. Mo' Green is now 4 for 11. She walked off with $120,000 of the $196,000 purse and now has earnings of $259,420. The Top Flight is her first stakes score.

"I was very impressed," Servis said. "I was a little concerned about her in the paddock, she seemed very quiet. Then when she broke so sharp I knew I didn't have to worry."

Servis said Mo' Green's next start could come in the $150,000 Allaire DuPont Distaff, a 1 1/8-mile race for fillies and mares at Pimlico on the May 19 Black-Eyed Susan card.