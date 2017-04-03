        <
        >

          McCraken tepid choice at 5-1 in Derby Future Pool 4

          Apr 2, 2017
          • Marty McGee | Daily Racing Form

          LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- McCraken was a lukewarm favorite amid a scrambled outlook when the fourth and final pool of the 2017 Kentucky Derby Future Wager closed Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern.

          McCraken, who will have his final Derby prep Saturday in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, closed at 5-1, just ahead of Always Dreaming (6-1), Gunnevera (9-1), Classic Empire (10-1), Tapwrit (10-1), and the mutuel field (11-1), the 24th or "all others" option. The lowest $2 exacta will-pay is the combination of McCraken over Gunnevera (15-10), worth $72.20.

          The sharpest odds drop during the three-day wagering window involved Always Dreaming, who was 22-1 just minutes before his five-length triumph in the Florida Derby on Saturday.

          Conversely, bettors apparently were unmoved by Girvin winning the Louisiana Derby on Saturday: he was 18-1 prior to his 1 1/4-length victory and closed Sunday at 17-1.

          Combined handle on Pool 4 was $440,510, with $294,665 bet to win and $145,845 in exactas. That total is up 1 percent over the $435,357 bet into the corresponding pool in 2016.

          Aggregate handle for the first four pools, including the Derby Sires wager that coincided with Pool 1, was $1,409,856. The record for aggregate handle for an entire year remains $1,665,990, set in 2005. Churchill Downs has offered parimutuel futures annually since 1999.

          The mutuel field closed as the favorite in the first three pools, which were held Nov. 24-27, Jan. 27-29, and Feb. 24-26.

          The 143rd Kentucky Derby is set for May 6. A handful of prep races remain, including the Blue Grass, Wood Memorial, Santa Anita Derby, and Arkansas Derby.

