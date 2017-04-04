A field of seven 3-year-olds has been entered for the Grade 2, $1 million Blue Grass Stakes, a critical Kentucky Derby prep race to be run Saturday as the annual spring showcase at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

McCraken, who closed as a lukewarm favorite in Pool 4 of the Derby Future Wager conducted last weekend by Churchill Downs, was assigned post 2 as the 7-5 morning-line favorite for the 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass. Among the other top contenders are Tapwrit (post 4, 5-2), Practical Joke (post 7, 7-2), and J Boys Echo (post 3, 4-1).

The Blue Grass is worth 170 qualifying points for the Derby, with 100 points to the winner. It goes as the 10th of 11 Saturday races. First post is 1:05 p.m. Eastern, with the Blue Grass going at 6:17. The race will be shown live on a two-hour broadcast on the NBC Sports Network (5:30-7:30), along with the Wood Memorial and Santa Anita Derby.

The Blue Grass was drawn at a media breakfast Tuesday, along with the Grade 1, $500,000 Ashland Stakes. Daddys Lil Darling is the 5-2 morning-line choice among a field of eight 3-year-old fillies in the 1 1/16-mile Ashland (race 9, post 5:40). The Ashland offers 170 qualifying points toward the May 5 Kentucky Oaks.

The Blue Grass and Ashland are two of five graded stakes to be run Saturday at Keeneland. The others are the Grade 1 Madison, the Grade 2 Shakertown, and the Grade 3 Commonwealth.

Blue Grass Stakes field

1. It's Your Nickel (20-1)

2. McCraken (7-5)

3. J Boys Echo (4-1)

4. Tapwrit (5-2)

5. Wild Shot (15-1)

6. Irap (20-1)

7. Practical Joke (7-2)