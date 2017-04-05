Churchill Downs officials on Tuesday unveiled the latest renovations to the company's flagship track in Louisville, Ky. A $16 million project on the second-floor clubhouse area includes major changes to the former Gold Room and Silks Room, with upgraded spaces taking on new names and a modernized look. About 13,000 customers will pass through the area during major events, according to a track release.

Churchill has spent roughly $125 million in capital improvements at the track in the last seven years and nearly $250 million since massive reconstruction was undertaken in 2003.

* The 14-karat gold owner's trophy for the 143rd Kentucky Derby arrived Wednesday at Churchill. An owner's trophy was first commissioned in 1924 by Churchill president Matt Winn