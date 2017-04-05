        <
        >

          Churchill unveils latest renovations

          3:53 PM ET
          • Steve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

          Churchill Downs officials on Tuesday unveiled the latest renovations to the company's flagship track in Louisville, Ky. A $16 million project on the second-floor clubhouse area includes major changes to the former Gold Room and Silks Room, with upgraded spaces taking on new names and a modernized look. About 13,000 customers will pass through the area during major events, according to a track release.

          Churchill has spent roughly $125 million in capital improvements at the track in the last seven years and nearly $250 million since massive reconstruction was undertaken in 2003.

          * The 14-karat gold owner's trophy for the 143rd Kentucky Derby arrived Wednesday at Churchill. An owner's trophy was first commissioned in 1924 by Churchill president Matt Winn

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.