ARCADIA, Calif. -- Jockeys Evin Roman and Rito Almanza will serve suspensions beginning this weekend for careless-riding infractions in recent races at Santa Anita.

Roman, a 19-year-old apprentice, has been suspended six racing days -- from Friday through April 16 -- for causing interference aboard Eskenforandreya in the eighth race on March 31. Eskenforandreya finished second in a maiden claimer at a mile but bumped with eventual winner Agent Nine T Nine twice in the final furlong.

In a ruling, stewards Grant Baker, Scott Chaney, and Kim Sawyer noted that Roman has had three incidents of careless riding in the last 60 days. Through Sunday, Roman had four wins in 44 mounts at the winter-spring meeting.

Almanza was given a three-day suspension for careless riding on Passed by Paul in the ninth race on March 26. Passed by Paul won a maiden claimer at 6 1/2 furlongs but was ruled to have interfered with runner-up Edwards Going Left in the final furlong.

Almanza's suspension begins Friday and continues on April 14-15. Almanza has two wins from 33 mounts at the meeting.