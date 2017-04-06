LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Paulassilverlining, an Eclipse Award finalist last year for outstanding female sprinter, and Paid Up Subscriber, a graded stakes winner around two turns, are different types of horses. Yet they not only find themselves in the same shed row -- both having moved to trainer Chad Brown after ownership changes -- they find themselves in the same race Saturday, going seven furlongs to start their seasons in the Grade 1, $300,000 Madison Stakes at Keeneland.

"I think seven-eighths will work for both horses - it's probably as far as Paulassilverlining really wants to run, and it's probably as short as Paid Up Subscriber wants to run," Brown said. "But I think they both fit, and I couldn't be happier with how they look right now."

Paulassilverlining won three graded stakes last year in New York before finishing third in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint behind Finest City and Wavell Avenue, putting her on the ballot for an award that ultimately went to Finest City. Paulassilverlining won the Garland of Roses Stakes in December at Aqueduct in her most recent start.

Juddmonte Farms privately purchased Paulassilverlining from Vincent Scuderi in mid-March,

with an eye toward one day breeding her to its champion Arrogate. For now, however, she is in Brown's barn.

"I've only worked her twice," Brown said. "She came in in outstanding shape from Michelle Nevin, who did a really good job with her. I've worked her twice; she's pretty straightforward. I've looked at her form."

Paid Up Subscriber now races for Peter Brant and Joseph Allen, who purchased her for $1.1 million at last November's Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall selected mixed sale. Paid Up Subscriber was formerly owned by Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence -- also prominent clients of Brown -- but was trained by Al Stall. A Grade 2 winner, Paid Up Subscriber was last seen finishing second to I'm a Chatterbox in the Grade 1 Spinster Stakes during Keeneland's fall meet.

"Paid Up Subscriber I've had longer, since the sale, and really got to know her over the winter, and have been very impressed with her," Brown said.

Constellation, another key entrant in the Madison, also made a barn switch last year, moving from Steve Asmussen to Jerry Hollendorfer in order to target California stakes. Constellation has blossomed on the West Coast, winning 2 of 3 starts for Hollendorfer, including the Grade 1 La Brea Stakes in December at Santa Anita at this seven-furlong distance over Finley'sluckycharm and Enola Gray. Constellation comes to Keeneland off a runner-up effort to Pretty N Cool in the Grade 3 Las Flores Stakes at Santa Anita last month.

High Ridge Road moved from Brown's barn to trainer Linda Rice last year and has won 4 of 6 since, including the Grade 2 Barbara Fritchie Stakes at Laurel last out. Clothes Fall Off, third in the Fritchie, came back to win the Correction Stakes at Aqueduct.

Key Contenders

Paulassilverlining, by Ghostzapper

Last 3 Beyers: 90-90-95

Although she has moved to a new barn, she keeps a familiar rider in Jose Ortiz, who has ridden her in seven of her last nine races.

"I think that's especially helpful in a situation like this, with a horse I'm still getting to know," Brown said.

She has a record of 4-1-0-2 at seven furlongs.

Owns the top Beyer Speed Figure in the field, with a 107 posted last year.

Paid Up Subscriber, by Candy Ride

Last 3 Beyers: 89-97-93

Scored her biggest win in the Grade 2 Fleur de Lis at Churchill Downs in June and finished second in two Grade 1 stakes last season.

Has a second and a third in four Keeneland starts.

Tactics will be key after drawing the rail under Joel Rosario.

Constellation, by Bellamy Road

Last 3 Beyers: 87-95-83

Has made two starts at this seven-furlong distance, both in Grade 1 events, finishing third in the Spinaway Stakes as a juvenile and winning the La Brea two starts back.

High Ridge Road, by Quality Road

Last 3 Beyers: 94-99-85

Owns the top last-out Beyer in the field with a 94.