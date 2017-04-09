Miss Sky Warrior romps to victory in the Grade 2, $300,000 Gazelle Stakes at Aqueduct on April 8, 2017. (8:49)

OZONE PARK, N.Y. -- In a day of mostly illogical results in major preps for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks on Saturday, Miss Sky Warrior was the only winning favorite. And boy did she win, pouring it on in the stretch to pull away from her rivals in the Grade 2 Gazelle at Aqueduct by 13 lengths.

The victory was the fifth in a row for Miss Sky Warrior, who races for Arlene London and is trained by Kelly Breen. She will head to Louisville as one of the top choices for the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks.

Miss Sky Warrior earned 100 qualifying points to the Kentucky Oaks in the Gazelle, bringing her total to 160. She is second on the points list only to Farrell, who swept the series for 3-year-old fillies at Fair Grounds and has 170 points.

Since losing her career debut last September, Miss Sky Warrior has won a Parx maiden race, the Grade 3 Tempted, the Grade 2 Demoiselle, the Grade 2 Davona Dale, and the $300,000 Gazelle.

Miss Sky Warrior broke running in the 1 1/8-mile Gazelle and jockey Paco Lopez let her go. She was in front before hitting the clubhouse turn while being tracked by Full House along the inner rail and Lockdown to her outside.

Full House was steadied on the turn and her rider, Rajiv Maragh, lodged an objection against Miss Sky Warrior after the race, which was dismissed by the stewards.

"I had my filly in the right position," Lopez said.

Full House dropped back a bit after five furlongs, and Lockdown could not stay with Miss Sky Warrior in the final quarter-mile. Lopez coasted home on Mss Sky Warrior without asking her to extend herself.

"That was a powerful performance," Breen said after the race. "Paco never asked her in the stretch."

Miss Sky Warrior paid $5.30 in the Gazelle and was timed in 1:51.71, only .80 of a second slower than Irish War Cry, who won the Wood Memorial. Lockdown held second by a length over Full House.

London, who races as Arlene's Sun Star Stable, and her husband, Al, were ecstatic after the race.

"I feel like I'm on a magic carpet ride," Arlene London said. "I can't do anything in my life. All I do is think about this filly. I've always strived for this. After breeding horses for 35 years, I'm an overnight success."

London said Sky Minister, the dam of Miss Sky Warrior, had recently given birth to a Pinter filly, who will be named Sky Queen.

Al London said he had an interesting dream Friday night.

"I dreamed she won the race by 10 lengths," he said.