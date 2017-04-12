OZONE PARK, N.Y. -- The connections of Mo Town are searching for answers after the 3-year-old's seventh-place finish in last Saturday's Grade 2 Wood Memorial.

Mo Town was sent to Kentucky, where he will be evaluated by veterinarians to see if there's a physical issue that has yet to be discovered.

"I hope they find something we can help the horse with," trainer Tony Dutrow said. "I thought that horse was going to really give a good performance. That's as wrong as I've ever been."

Dutrow said there was nothing obviously wrong with Mo Town immediately following the race. He said jockey Javier Castellano told him the horse didn't really try.

Mo Town won 2 of 3 starts at age 2, including the Grade 2 Remsen. Before the Wood, Mo Town was beaten 10 1/2 lengths when fifth in the Risen Star.