Ever So Clever will be considered for the Kentucky Oaks after her sweeping win in the Grade 3, $400,000 Fantasy Stakes on Friday at Oaklawn. She is scheduled to ship Monday to Churchill Downs, and plans for her will be discussed with the ownership of Clearview Stable, trainer Steve Asmussen said Saturday.

"We'll see what's best for her," said Asmussen.

Ever So Clever turned in a career effort in the Fantasy. She settled along the rail after breaking from post 12, advanced between rivals down the backside, then came six wide into the stretch to run down leader Chanel's Legacy.

"She ran a great race," Asmussen said. "Very proud of the filly and glad that everything came together on such a good day."

Asmussen said Ever So Clever will now be debated for the Oaks on May 5 at Churchill Downs after coming out of the Fantasy in excellent condition. She was winning her first stakes race Friday.

"I think we'll give the race and the effort the respect it deserves," Asmussen said, referring to Ever So Clever's strong run in the Fantasy. "Obviously, with her getting 100 points toward the Oaks and her being stabled at Churchill, it will be easy to make a decision from there."

Ever So Clever was a debut winner last summer at Churchill and placed in a pair of Grade 2 races there last fall, the Pocahontas and the Golden Rod. She is a daughter of Medaglia d'Oro.

Ever So Clever ranks third in the Kentucky Oaks points standings with 106. Farrell leads all 3-year-old fillies with 170, and Miss Sky Warrior is next with 160.

Chanel's Legacy, who was second in the Fantasy, ranks 10th in points with 51, while Vexatious, who was third in the Fantasy, ranks 16th with 40 points. The starting gate is capped at 14.