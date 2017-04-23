ARCADIA, Calif. -- Collected took command of Saturday's Grade 2 Californian Stakes at Santa Anita on the backstretch to give Bob Baffert's stable an uplifting win on the day the trainer lost the promising 3-year-old Reach the World to injury.

Reach the World, fourth in the Santa Anita Derby on April 8, was euthanized after suffering a leg injury in a morning workout under jockey Martin Garcia at Santa Anita. Reach the World was considered a candidate for the Belmont Stakes on June 10, Baffert said earlier this month.

Garcia was aboard Reach the World in the workout and was not injured in the incident. Garcia rode Collected, the 3-5 favorite, in a field of five. The race lost a contender when the Baffert-trained Cupid was withdrawn within an hour of post time with a minor injury.

Collected wins the Californian Stakes at Santa Anita Park for trainer Bob Baffert. Benoit Photo

Starting from the rail, Collected ($3.20) ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.73 and was always near the front. Prime Attraction led through an opening quarter-mile in 23.23 seconds, but was second to Collected after a half-mile in 46.77.

Collected led for the rest of the race. Prime Attraction faded on the final turn when Prospect Park made a brief bid to challenge Collected.

Follow Me Crev, third in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap in March, closed from fourth to finish second, beaten 3 3/4 lengths. Prospect Park finished third, followed by Texas Ryano and Prime Attraction.

Collected, a 4-year-old colt by City Zip, has won 6 of 9 starts and earned $600,500 for Speedway Stable. Collected won his 2017 debut in the minor Santana Mile on April 1. In the first four months of 2016, Collected won three stakes for 3-year-olds -- the Grade 3 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita, the Sunland Racing Festival Stakes in New Mexico, and the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland.

Collected was taken out of training after finishing 10th in the Preakness Stakes last May.

"He's matured into a big, strong horse, Baffert said. "He can conserve his speed a bit.

"He handled it well when that horse put pressure on him."

Baffert said Collected will be considered for the Grade 1 Gold Cup at Santa Anita at 1 1/4 miles on dirt on May 27.