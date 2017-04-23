Inordinate hits the wire a neck ahead of Syntax to take the Grade 3, $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes at Santa Anita Park on April 22, 2017. (8:16)

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Inordinate benefitted from a polished turf ride by jockey Corey Nakatani to upset odds-on Syntax by a half-length in the Grade 3, 1 3/4-miles San Juan Capistrano Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita.

"I got a great ride today, an A++ ride," trainer Richard Baltas said after Inordinate ($7.60) gave Nakatani and Baltas their 13th win from 40 races at Santa Anita since the start of the winter race meet Dec. 26.

Inordinate raced in fourth position, saved ground on the far turn while favorite Syntax took the overland route and rallied wide. Nakatani and Inordinate split rivals in the stretch and outfinished Syntax to win the turf marathon in 2:50.51. Power Foot finished third.

Inordinate upsets Syntax to win the San Juan Capistrano Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Benoit Photo

The win was the first graded stakes for Paymaster Racing, the ownership group that purchased Inordinate from Juddmonte Farms last year and moved him from Chad Brown in New York to Baltas in California.

In his most recent start in the Grade 2 San Luis Rey, Baltas added blinkers and Inordinate raced close to the lead before fading to seventh. Baltas took blinkers off for the San Juan; Inordinate was more settled.

The runner-up finish by Syntax continued a string of turf frustrations for jockey Rafael Bejarano, who is winless this meet in 10 turf mounts.

Bejarano lodged an objection against the winner Inordinate for alleged interference in the stretch; stewards ruled no change.

Inordinate, a 5-year-old by Harlan's Holiday, has won three races from 14 starts; he has earned $60,000 to boost his career total to $207,440.

The order of finish was completed by Papacoolpapacool, Runasaurus Rex, and Generoso.