Three-time Grade 1 winner I'm a Chatterbox has been retired, her connections reported this week.

A daughter of Munnings who raced as a homebred for Fletcher and Carolyn Gray, I'm a Chatterbox will visit Darley stallion Medaglia d'Oro before this breeding season concludes.

I'm a Chatterbox, trained by Larry Jones, concludes her career with a record of 19-8-4-3 and earnings of $2,354,454. She won or placed in 12 stakes, with her Grade 1 victories coming in the 2015 Cotillion Stakes at Parx Racing and last year's Delaware Handicap at Delaware Park and Spinster Stakes at Keeneland. She crossed the line first by a nose in another Grade 1 event, the 2015 Coaching Club American Oaks, but was disqualified to second behind Curalina for interference. Her other major stakes placings included a third in the 2015 Kentucky Oaks.

I'm a Chatterbox completed her solid 2016 campaign by finishing fifth in a star-studded edition of the Breeders' Cup Distaff. She had raced twice this year, finishing second in the Grade 3 Houston Ladies Classic and third in an optional-claiming event on the Fair Grounds turf.

Out of the stakes-placed Lost Soldier mare Chit Chatter, I'm a Chatterbox is a half-sister to stakes-placed winners Pegasus Again and Lady Bear. It is the family of Grade 2 winner Laoban.