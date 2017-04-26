ARCADIA, Calif. -- It Tiz Well, who finished third in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Oaks on April 8, will remain in California this spring and will not start in the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on May 5, trainer Jerry Hollendorfer said.

"We'll wait for a race here," he said.

Owned by Tom and Debby Stull, It Tiz Well has won 3 of 6 starts and earned $274,840. It Tiz Well won the Grade 3 Honeybee Stakes at Oaklawn Park on March 11 and was beaten 14 lengths by Paradise Woods in the Santa Anita Oaks at 1 1/16 miles.

Paradise Woods and Abel Tasman, second in the Santa Anita Oaks, are two leading contenders for the Kentucky Oaks at 1 1/8 miles.

It Tiz Well will be considered for the $75,000 Angels Flight Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at seven furlongs May 14, although Hollendorfer said the Grade 2 Summertime Oaks on June 17 is the main goal. The $200,000 Summertime Oaks is run at 1 1/16 miles.

American Cleopatra, a full sister to 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, worked six furlongs in 1:12.20 on Wednesday and is expected to have her 2017 debut in the Angels Flight.

Trained by Bob Baffert for Zayat Stables, American Cleopatra has not raced since finishing eighth in the Grade 1 Chandelier Stakes for 2-year-old fillies last October. American Cleopatra won her debut last July at Del Mar and was second in the Grade 1 Del Mar Debutante last September.

In other works Wednesday, Hillhouse High, winner of the Grade 2 Royal Heroine Stakes on April 8, worked five furlongs in 1:00.60.