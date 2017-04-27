ELMONT, N.Y. -- Junior Alvarado will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder and be out of action about two months, according to his agent, Mike Sellitto.

Alvarado was injured in a spill at Aqueduct on Sunday's closing-day card. Though X-rays revealed no fractures, an MRI taken on Tuesday did show some minor damage to the shoulder. Alvarado had surgery on that same shoulder last December to repair a tear in his rotator cuff.

Sellitto said Alvarado's doctor told him that without the surgery, there would be no guarantee that his shoulder would not pop out of its socket while riding.

"You can't ride if your shoulder has a shot to pop out," Sellitto said.

The surgery will be performed Tuesday, and if he comes back in the expected time frame, Alvarado should be back in time to ride the end of the Belmont spring-summer meet and most certainly by Saratoga.