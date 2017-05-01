LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas announced Sunday at the popular Fan Fest Day event at the Kentucky Derby Museum that he is donating his vast collection of racing memorabilia to the museum.

The collection includes trophies from his four wins in both the Derby and Kentucky Oaks; his Eclipse Awards as top trainer; artwork and photos; and many more items from his fabulous career.

Lukas, 81, said the museum "is an ideal fit to protect and showcase my legacy for many years to come."