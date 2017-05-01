        <
        >

          Lukas to donate memorabilia to Kentucky Derby Museum

          1:19 PM ET
          • Marty McGee | Daily Racing Form

          LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas announced Sunday at the popular Fan Fest Day event at the Kentucky Derby Museum that he is donating his vast collection of racing memorabilia to the museum.

          The collection includes trophies from his four wins in both the Derby and Kentucky Oaks; his Eclipse Awards as top trainer; artwork and photos; and many more items from his fabulous career.

          Lukas, 81, said the museum "is an ideal fit to protect and showcase my legacy for many years to come."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.