LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- An oversubscribed field was entered Tuesday morning for the Grade 1, $1 million Kentucky Oaks, the 3-year-old filly classic to be run Friday for the 143rd time at Churchill Downs.

Paradise Woods, an 11 3/4-length winner of the Santa Anita Oaks in just her third start, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 1 1/8-mile Oaks. Flavien Prat will be aboard from post 4 for trainer Richard Mandella.

"She's come a long way fast with only three races," said Mandella.

Other major Oaks contenders include Miss Sky Warrior (post 10, Paco Lopez, 9-2), Farrell (post 7, Channing Hill, 5-1), Abel Tasman (post 13, Mike Smith, 5-1), and Salty (post 14, Joel Rosario, 6-1). All others are 20-1 or higher on the morning line.

Paradise Woods gets in a workout ahead of Friday's Kentucky Oaks. Coady Photography

Fifteen fillies were entered, although only as many as 14 can start. The lone also-eligible, Summer Luck, can run only in the case of a scratch by 9 a.m. Eastern on race day.

At the Tuesday morning post draw, Mandella and Wayne Catalano, the trainer of Farrell, were asked to address the prospect of a fast early pace in the Oaks, given that three of the favorites -- Paradise Woods, Farrell, and Miss Sky Warrior -- all have tended to flash early speed in their races. Each expressed confidence that his filly can be reserved off the pace if required.

"She's shown she can do it," said Catalano.

The Oaks goes as the 11th of 13 races on a Friday program that starts at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. Post time for the Oaks is 6:12, with full television coverage provided by NBC Sports Network.

The forecast for Friday calls for rain and a high of just 52.

The Oaks is the first leg in a pair of two-day wagers: the Oaks-Derby Double and the Oaks-Woodford-Derby pick three.

Five other graded stakes are on the Oaks card: the Grade 1 La Troienne, the Grade 2 Alysheba, the Grade 2 Eight Belles, the Grade 3 Edgewood, and the Grade 3 Twin Spires Turf Sprint.

Kentucky Oaks field and morning line odds

1. Ever So Clever (20-1)

2. Lockdown (20-1)

3. Mopotism (20-1)

4. Paradise Woods (5-2)

5. Jordan's Henny (30-1)

6. Vexatious (20-1)

7. Farrell (5-1)

8. Sailor's Valentine (30-1)

9. Wicked Lick (30-1)

10. Miss Sky Warrior (9-2)

11. Tequilita (20-1)

12. Daddys Lil Darling (20-1)

13. Abel Tasman (5-1)

14. Salty (6-1)

15 (AE). Summer Luck (30-1)