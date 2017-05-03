LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Classic Empire has been made the early favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with just four of the 20 horses listed at single digits.

The colt, who was listed at 4-1 odds at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook following the draw, will break from the No. 14 post on Saturday. Just two horses have won the Derby out of there. The last was Carry Back in 1961.

Editor's Picks 2017 Kentucky Derby futures odds After the Kentucky Derby post draw, Classic Empire is the favorite at 4-1. Here are the full odds for every horse.

Trained by Mark Casse, Classic Empire won the Arkansas Derby and was last year's champion 2-year-old.

"We couldn't be in a better place right now," Casse said.

The favorite has won the Derby in each of the last four years. It's the longest such streak since the 1970s.

Always Dreaming and McCraken are co-second choices at 5-1.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Always Dreaming drew the No. 5 post, which has produced nine Derby winners, most recently California Chrome in 2014. Blue Grass Stakes winner McCraken will break from the No. 15 hole. The last of five winners from there was Triple Crown champion American Pharoah two years ago.

Irish War Cry is the fourth choice at 6-1 odds and drew the No. 17 post. No horse has ever won from there, but trainer Graham Motion was pleased.

"Being in the auxiliary gate keeps you in the clear, keeps you away from the craziness," he said. "You don't have to stand in the gate that long."

The main starting gate holds 14 horses and has a six-stall auxiliary gate that is attached. Horses are loaded into the gate two at a time, starting with posts one and 11, which spend the most time waiting for the start.

143nd Kentucky Derby: Post Positions and Odds The field for the running of the 143nd Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled to start Saturday at 6:34 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs. PP Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1. Lookin At Lee S. Asmussen C. Lanerie 20-1 2. Thunder Snow S. bin Suroor C. Soumillon 20-1 3. Fast and Accurate M. Maker C. Hill 50-1 4. Untrapped S. Asmussen R. Santana Jr. 30-1 5. Always Dreaming T. Pletcher J. Velazquez 5-1 6. State of Honor M. Casse J. Lezcano 30-1 7. Girvin J. Sharp M. Smith 15-1 8. Hence S. Asmussen F. Geroux 15-1 9. Irap D. O'Neil M. Gutierrez 20-1 10. Gunnevera A. Sano J. Castellano 15-1 11. Battle of Midway J. Hollander F. Prat 30-1 12. Sonneteer K. Desormeaux K. Desormeaux 50-1 13. J Boys Echo D. Romans L. Saez 20-1 14. Classic Empire M. Casse J. Leparoux 4-1 15. McCraken I. Wilkes B. Hernandez Jr. 5-1 16. Tapwrit T. Pletcher J. Ortiz 20-1 17. Irish War Cry G. Motion R. Maragh 6-1 18. Gormley J. Shirreffs V. Espinoza 15-1 19. Practical Joke C. Brown J. Rosario 20-1 20. Patch T. Pletcher T. Gaffalione 30-1 AE. Royal Mo J. Shirreffs G. Stevens 20-1 AE. Master Plan T. Pletcher J. Velazquez 50-1

Four horses are listed at 15-1: Girvin, Hence, Gunnevera and Gormley.

Six horses are 20-1 shots: Lookin At Lee, Thunder Snow, Irap, J Boys Echo, Tapwrit and Practical Joke.

Lookin At Lee drew the dreaded No. 1 hole in the starting gate. His sire, Lookin At Lucky, had the same spot in 2010. He was the 6-1 favorite that year, but was pinched at the start and got banged against the rail before finishing sixth.

There are even bigger odds for bettors who like extreme long shots. Untrapped, State of Honor, Battle of Midway, and Patch, the one-eyed horse, are all at 30-1.

The longest odds in the field belong to Fast And Accurate and Sonneteer, both at 50-1. Fast And Accurate is part-owned by Olympic skier Bode Miller. Sonneteer has yet to win a race in his career. If he would win the Derby, he'd be the first maiden to do so since Brokers Tip in 1933.

A total of 22 horses were entered, two more than the maximum limit of 20. Also eligible are Royal Mo and Master Plan, who would need defections by early Friday morning to get into the 1 1/4-mile race.