LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Easily the biggest overlay from the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager pool held Feb. 24-26 is Miss Sky Warrior, who was dismissed at 52-1 but figures as one of the favorites Friday in the filly classic.

Another potential bargain from the Oaks futures is the mutuel field at 9-1. That group is comprised of the late-blooming Paradise Woods, who is the program favorite, plus eight more entrants (including also-eligible Summer Luck).

Futures odds on the other Oaks entrants: Farrell, 10-1; Abel Tasman, 23-1; Daddys Lil Darling, 28-1; Lockdown, 47-1; and Tequilita, 55-1.

This was the second straight year that the heavy favorite in the futures failed to make the Oaks lineup because of injury or illness. Last year, it was Songbird at 7-10, and this year, it was Unique Bella at 11-10. Both fillies are trained by Jerry Hollendorfer, a three-time Oaks winner.

Combined handle (win and exacta) on the Oaks futures, which ran concurrently with Pool 3 of the Derby futures, was $100,335.