LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- More than 21,000 registered Thoroughbred foals were born in 2014. All Thoroughbreds share a birthday, Jan. 1, and on New Year's Day 2017, those spindly-legged foals had grown up and turned 3.

From 21,000, we are down to 20. Twenty horses in the Churchill Downs starting gate at 6:46 p.m. Saturday trying to be the one to win the Kentucky Derby.

It is so difficult for a professional sports team to win a championship. Imagine the odds against winning the first leg of the Triple Crown.

"I had a chance to win eight of these," said trainer Bob Baffert, who has managed to win four of them, second most in Derby history. "You can feel like you have the best horse, but everything has to go right, and you have to go out and win them."

Though his deep-pocketed owners populate his stable with a healthy skimming of every foal crop's cream, Baffert is without a Derby starter for just the second time in nine years. He trained probably the best 3-year-old of 2017, Mastery, who won the San Felipe Stakes in February but pulled up lame. Mastery's performance that day was the best single race any 3-year-old has run this season, and in his absence we are left with a hodgepodge of talented but flawed horses in the 143rd Derby.

Here are some key themes surrounding this year's Run for the Roses.

Will Classic Empire rule?

Classic Empire was an even better 2-year-old than Mastery. He won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and was named champion 2-year-old of 2016. Had Classic Empire's 3-year-old campaign gone smoothly, he would have been a definitive Derby favorite, but it has not.

Classic Empire, trained by Mark Casse, and with the French-born rider Julien Leparoux as his jockey, made his first 3-year-old start in the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park and clunked home third as the odds-on favorite.

That was only the beginning. A few days later, a painful bruised hoof revealed itself, and no sooner had that issue resolved than Classic Empire's upper back began aching.

Psychological problems arose, too. On two occasions after the Holy Bull, Classic Empire refused to begin a fast early-morning workout when Leparoux asked him to run. It was not the first time he had pulled the stunt. The colt had thrown jockeys when stopping short during morning training as a 2-year-old, and in the Hopeful Stakes he made a U-turn a few strides after breaking from the gate, pitching his rider to the ground.

"He's such an athletic horse. I had somebody tell me once he moves like a panther," Casse said. "The problem is you never know what he's going to pounce on."

Casse got Classic Empire back on track, and Classic Empire got back to the winner's circle in the Arkansas Derby last month, but his ragged winter and spring has brought him to Kentucky less than ideally prepared.

Pletcher, Asmussen try to shake Derby defeats

Two trainers with horses in the race will wake up Saturday morning knowing they are going to lose the Kentucky Derby.

That's because Todd Pletcher and Steve Asmussen each have three runners, 30 percent of the field.

Pletcher and Asmussen are two of the most successful trainers of the contemporary era -- and they have combined to win one Derby from 60 starters.

Pletcher's 45 Derby runners are more than anyone in the race's history save his former boss, Wayne Lukas. His Derby trio this year is comprised of the one-eyed horse named Patch; Tapwrit, whose Tampa Bay Derby win was strong, but whose Blue Grass Stakes last month was weak; and Always Dreaming, whose dominant win in the Florida Derby has made him one of the favorites.

"I feel better about the position we're in with Always Dreaming at this point than with any horse we've brought here," Pletcher said last Sunday morning.

Always Dreaming, a sleek, dark-bay model, has been feeling good -- too good for his own good, in fact. Pletcher had to change exercise riders this week and fit him with a different type of reins to keep the colt under control. He must behave better to have a chance Saturday.

Asmussen has run 15 horses in the Derby, the most by a trainer without a win. Last year, Asmussen watched his Gun Runner lead into the homestretch before fading to finish third, but on Saturday, his best hope, Hence, will be coming from the back of the pack.

"If it's meant to happen, it'll happen," said Asmussen.

Has McCraken matured?

A horse named McCraken was the best 2-year-old based in Kentucky last year. He won two stakes races right here at Churchill Downs, and started his 3-year-old season with a good win in Florida. Then McCraken injured an ankle, which cost him several days of training and an intended start in the Tampa Bay Derby, and when he made it back to the races, he took his first loss, finishing third in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

McCraken has trained strongly this week, but to look at him is to see a boy among men. He is neither tall nor long nor powerful-looking, but McCraken loves the Churchill Downs racing surface, and his trainer, Ian Wilkes, was an assistant to trainer Carl Nafzger when Nafzger won Kentucky Derbies with Unbridled and Street Sense.

Another Derby for Motion?

The English-born trainer Graham Motion has started only four Derby horses, but one of them, Animal Kingdom, won in 2011, and the next year Went the Day Well was a fine fourth. Motion's world does not revolve around the Kentucky Derby, but he was dragged onto the Triple Crown Trail this year by Irish War Cry.

A rare New Jersey-bred of high quality, Irish War Cry won his first two starts in Maryland and was an eye-catching winner of the Holy Bull in Florida. His stock dropped sharply when he no-showed in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, but Irish War Cry won the Wood Memorial in his final Derby prep race, and has impressed Churchill observers this week with his sheer physical presence to the point that he will challenge for favoritism.

"I feel really good about him," Motion said. "In the back of your mind, you still wonder about the Fountain of Youth."

Just how wet will it be?

Churchill was a sea of mud on a sodden, chilly Friday, and the weather folks were calling for more showers overnight and into Derby Day. On Friday, the racing surface favored horses racing on the lead and close to the track's inner rail, and it is just a fact of racing that wet tracks disadvantage a fairly large percentage of every field. Here's hoping the sun at some point Saturday shines bright on the old Kentucky home.

The bet

Irish War Cry's sire is Curlin, a great horse trained by Steve Asmussen, and Asmussen himself said he sees a lot of Curlin in Irish War Cry, a grand-looking chestnut with a powerful neck and a floating stride. Irish War Cry starts from post 17, far on the outside, but his speed should permit him clear passage just behind and outside the early leaders. He stands a great chance of giving Motion his second Derby.

Hence, trainer Asmussen said this week, "is on fire right now." His explosive kick can carry him to a high placing.

If Always Dreaming can harness his abundant energy, he will probably be in front as the field turns in front of the shaking stands.

What happens from there will be well worth watching.