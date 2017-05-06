LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Thunder Snow appeared to be unharmed after being pulled up in the early stages of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, according to Dr. Keith Latson, Churchill Downs' on-call veterinarian.

Thunder Snow, ridden by Christophe Soumillon, broke from the No. 2 post and appeared to be uncomfortable coming out of the gate. He immediately began to buck and was pulled up shortly by Soumillon as the rest of the field continued to race. Always Dreaming was the eventual winner.

"As far as we know, he didn't break well, he was picked up immediately and galloped very comfortable back to the paddock," Latson said. "The horse was allowed to walk back to the barn under his own power and he did so comfortably."

Thunder Snow, the winner of the UAE Derby, had previously never raced in the United States. He was racing in front of an announced crowd of 158,070 on Saturday.