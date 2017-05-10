McCraken healing after Kentucky Derby mishap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Trainer Ian Wilkes said Wednesday that the puncture wound sustained by McCraken in the Kentucky Derby last Saturday is healing quickly and that he anticipates the colt returning to training at Churchill Downs in the near future.

"We're keeping it clean and treating it with antibiotic cream," said Wilkes. "It's healing up real nice."

McCraken finished eighth as the 6-1 fourth choice after being squeezed badly at the break, which is where he incurred the injury to his left hind ankle when he and Classic Empire made contact.