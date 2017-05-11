Miss Sky Warrior, who had her five-race win streak snapped when she finished eighth in the Kentucky Oaks, is being given a farm vacation and will rejoin trainer Kelly Breen's Monmouth Park stable this summer.

Miss Sky Warrior got caught up in a speed duel with 6-5 Oaks favorite Paradise Woods over the sloppy track, going in 22.79 and 46.24 seconds. Miss Sky Warrior put Paradise Woods away entering the stretch but tired from her early efforts and was beaten 11 lengths by Abel Tasman, who rallied from last in the 14-horse field.

"They just went too fast," Breen said. "If they had slowed it down, they both might have been there at the end. She came out of the race with a few aches and pains."

Paradise Woods finished 11th. Farrell, who raced in third position early, several lengths off the leaders, finished 14th at 9-2.

Miss Sky Warrior, a daughter of First Samurai out of the Conquistador Cielo mare Sky Minister, was bred and is owned by Arlene London. Miss Sky Warrior is now 5 for 7 in her career with earnings of $651,000. Her wins include three Grade 2 races -- the Gazelle, Davona Dale, and Demoiselle -- and the Grade 3 Tempted.

London has a weanling half-sister to Miss Sky Warrior by Painter.