Paradise Woods to undergo precautionary scan

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Paradise Woods, who finished 11th as the 6-5 favorite in the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs last Friday, will undergo a nuclear scan to check on her physical condition.

Trainer Richard Mandella emphasized on Wednesday that the scan is precautionary. Paradise Woods was flown from Kentucky to California this week.

"She came home in good shape," he said. "We'll do a nuclear scan because she ran such a bad race. She looks good. We don't see anything."

Paradise Woods won the Grade 1 Santa Anita Oaks on April 8 to move to the fore of the 3-year-old filly division. In the Kentucky Oaks at 1 1/8 miles, Paradise Woods led to the turn before fading to finish 20 1/2 lengths behind winner Abel Tasman.

The Mandella-trained Bal a Bali was fifth behind Divisidero in the Grade 1 Woodford Reserve Turf Classic at Churchill Downs last Saturday. Bal a Bali won the Grade 1 Frank E. Kilroe Mile at Santa Anita in March and is a candidate for the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile here on June 3.

A 7-year-old, Bal a Bali is scheduled to spend the next two weeks at San Luis Rey Downs in San Diego County, Mandella said.