          Black-Eyed Susan, Preakness double offered again

          12:32 PM ET
          • Marty McGee | Daily Racing Form

          BALTIMORE -- The two-day wager linking the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday with the Preakness on Saturday is among the many exotic wagers being offered here this weekend. The double carries a $1 minimum.

          According to charts maintained by Pimlico, the first year for the two-day wager was 2003, when the Pimlico Special was the first leg in the double (over the years, the track has used both the Black-Eyed Susan and Pimlico Special as the lead-in race). Last year, $748,964 was handled on the two-day double, which returned $20.80 for a $2 bet on Go Maggie Go and Exaggerator.

          Other exotic wagers being offered on a 14-race Friday card include two 50-cent pick fives (races 2-6 and 7-11, with the last one offering a $300,000 pool guarantee), three 50-cent pick fours (races 3-6, 8-11, and 11-14), the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot (races 6-11), and $1 super high fives and 10-cent superfectas on all permissible races. The Black-Eyed Susan ends several of the multi-race wagers as race 11.

