The fourth race at Monmouth Park on Sunday was declared a no-contest following a spill as the field came though the stretch for the first time in the 1 1/16-mile turf race.

The race begin in the infield chute, but after the field entered the main course, in the vicinity of the sixteenth pole, Pounds to Pennies appeared to clip heels and fell with jockey Antonio Gallardo aboard. Skip the Talk then jumped the fallen horse, unseating jockey Trevor McCarthy.

When the remaining seven horses, plus riderless Skip the Talk, came into the stretch for the final time, the outrider waved them to the outside of the course and many of the riders eased up their mounts.

McCarthy was taken to the Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J., and found to have a dislocated shoulder, according to his agent, Scott Silver.

Gallardo also went to the hospital to be checked out. He had pain in his neck and a hand, according to agent Mike Moran.

Their mounts, the Bill Mott-trained Pounds to Pennies, and Skip the Talk, who is trained by Tom Proctor, did not appear badly injured, according to a track spokesman.

Win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta wagers in the race were refunded. In daily doubles, pick three, pick fours, the pick five, and the pick six, all horses in race 4 were treated as being a winner.