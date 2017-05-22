ARCADIA, Calif. -- Jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr. has dropped appeals of two suspensions issued in November and March and will not ride for seven racing days at Santa Anita from Thursday through June 2.

Arroyo was suspended five racing days, through Sunday, for causing interference in a race at Santa Anita on April 30. The upcoming penalties are for suspensions issued at Del Mar last November and Santa Anita on March 18.

Arroyo, 40, has won seven races at the spring-summer meeting and is tied for eighth in the jockey standings despite his recent absence.

Arroyo was the leading rider at the Del Mar autumn meeting last year.