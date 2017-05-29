Jockeys Baze, Nakatani each suspended 3 days

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Jockeys Tyler Baze and Corey Nakatani have been suspended for three days for causing separate incidents of interference in the third race last Friday.

Nakatani was cited for crossing over without sufficient clearance on Diplodocus entering the far turn. Diplodocus finished second, but there was no change in the order of finish.

Baze was cited for an incident in the stretch in which he attempted to ride Eckersley through an opening along the rail without sufficient room. Baze was cited for careless riding on Eckersley, who finished fifth.

The suspensions for both riders cover Friday through Sunday but do not prevent them from riding in graded stakes Saturday. Graded-stakes mounts are exempt from routine suspensions.