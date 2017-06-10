ELMONT, N.Y. -- Disco Partner set a North American record for six furlongs on turf Saturday, winning the Grade 3, $300,000 Jaipur in 1:05.67 at Belmont Park. He eclipsed the mark held by his stablemate Pure Sensation, who set the standard in last year's Jaipur, which he won by a neck over Disco Partner in 1:06.76.

Both horses races for their breeder, Patricia Generazio, and are trained by Christophe Clement.

"The winner was very impressive," said Clement. "Mrs. Generazio is a very successful owner-breeder, and I am delighted to win the race for her."

Disco Partner wins the Jaipur Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park. Barbara D. Livingston

Disco Partner ($11.60) settled off the pace set by Pure Sensation, who took the field through an opening quarter in 21.43 seconds and a half-mile in 43.04. Disco Partner closed with a rush over firm ground to set the North American record.

"He's a nice horse," said winning rider Irad Ortiz Jr. "They put a good pace in front of me, and he needs that. He came flying."

Disco Partner won by a half-length over favorite Green Mask, while it was another half-length back to Holding Gold in third.

"They ran fast," said Brad Cox, who trains Green Mask.

Pure Sensation held for fourth.

"I wish Pure Sensation would have finished a little closer, but he ran very well," said Clement.

Disco Partner was winning his second straight stakes, following the Elusive Quality over seven furlongs on the Belmont turf April 29. That was his first start for Clement, with the horse having been trained last year by Jim Ryerson.

Disco Partner earned $165,000 for the win, his seventh from 17 career starts. He has earned $621,810. Disco Partner is a 5-year-old horse by Disco Rico and was bred in New York.

The remaining order of finish in the Jaipur was Hogy in fifth, followed by Undrafted, Loose On the Town, Stormy Liberal, Canadian Flyer, and Conquest Enforcer.