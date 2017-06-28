ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- Woodbine Oaks winner Holy Helena was made the 3-1 morning-line favorite in a 13-horse field of Canadian-bred 3-year-olds for the 158th running of the $1 million Queen's Plate at the pick-your-post draw on Wednesday.

Owned by Stronach Stable and trained by Jimmy Jerkens, Holy Helena will be making just her fourth start on Sunday, from post 3, in the 10-furlong test. Her Oaks rider, Luis Contreras, was aboard when the athletic daughter of Ghostzapper worked an easy five-eighths in 1:01.80 on the Tapeta on Monday.

"She breezed really good," said Contreras. "She did it very easy. She's feeling great. She's still learning, but she's got a lot of potential, too. She's impressed me every time I ride her. She's very professional. She knows what she's doing."

Holy Helena worked five furlongs Monday morning at Woodbine. Michael Burns

Holy Helena will try to become the third filly to complete the Oaks-Plate double since 2011, when Inglorious did it with Contreras riding. Lexie Lou turned the trick in 2014.

Channel Maker, based at Saratoga with trainer Bill Mott, is the 4-1 second choice off a strong second in the Grade 3 Marine Stakes. Mott opted for post 1 over his only other option, post 13. Rafael Hernandez retains the mount on the son of English Channel.

Reigning Canadian champion male 2-year-old King and His Court, the Plate Trial runner-up, is next in line at 5-1. Gary Boulanger will break the Mark Casse-trained gelding from post 6.

Second-time starter Aurora Way is listed at 6-1 under Julien Leparoux, who won last year's Plate on Sir Dudley Digges. Trained by Stu Simon, Aurora Way graduated June 10 in a professional manner traveling 1 1/16 miles with an 81 Beyer Speed Figure.

Casse also sends out the probable pacesetter, 8-1 shot State of Honor, who faded to third in the Plate Trial after coming up empty in the Kentucky Derby. Patrick Husbands has the mount from post 7.

Inflexibility, a troubled third as the favorite in the Oaks, is 10-1 from post 5. Her Eclipse Award-winning connections, jockey Javier Castellano and trainer Chad Brown, will attract lots of attention.

Tiz a Slam, the Queen's Plate winter-book favorite, starts from post 12 as a 10-1 outsider. With Eurico Da Silva up, he breezed a half-mile in 48.60 seconds on Wednesday for trainer Roger Attfield, who is seeking a record-breaking ninth win in the race.

Plate Trial victor Guy Caballero is also 10-1. He is one of two entrants trained by Catherine Day Phillips, along with 30-1 shot Watch Me Strut.

Rounding out the field are Malibu Secret (20-1), Megagray (30-1), Spirit of Caledon (50-1), and Vaughan (50-1).