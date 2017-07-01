HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- The spring meet came to an end on Friday for the purpose of deciding the jockey, trainer, and owner titles, with none of the three races close at the end.

Tyler Gaffalione dominated the rider standings, with Edgard Zayas easily second. Emisael Jaramillo, Luca Panici, and Miguel Vasquez rounded out the top five.

Todd Pletcher, who left a full stable of horses behind at the conclusion of the championship meet for the first time, led from start to finish to add his first spring training crown to his long list of winter titles. Frank Calabrese came out on top as leading owner.

* There will be live racing here on Tuesday, July 4, with the card including a pair of 3-year-old stakes on the turf -- the $100,000 Not Surprising and its filly counterpart, the $100,000 Martha Washington. Both races will be decided at one mile.