        <
        >

          Unchained Melody leads all the way in Mother Goose

          play
          Race Replay: Mother Goose Stakes (5:33)

          Unchained Melody hits the wire to win the Grade 2, $250,000 Mother Goose Stakes at Belmont Park on July 1, 2017. (5:33)

          9:02 PM ET
          • David Grening | Daily Racing Form

          ELMONT, N.Y. -- Trainer Brian Lynch stood Saturday afternoon in front of two big-screen televisions on the first floor of the Belmont Park grandstand, where his evening mood was going to be determined in a span of five minutes.

          On one screen, Lynch watched as Lightstream could manage just a third-place finish as the 3-2 favorite in the Grade 2, $250,000 Princess Rooney Stakes at Gulfstream Park. While disappointed, Lynch was content to have another graded-stakes placing for the 4-year-old filly.

          Moments later, disappointment turned to delight for Lynch as he watched his 3-year-old filly Unchained Melody lead from start to finish under Joel Rosario in winning the Grade 2, $250,000 Mother Goose by three lengths at Belmont.

          After exchanging a hug with his son and another with his assistant trainer Erin Cotterill, Lynch marched to the winner's circle with a huge smile on his face to meet members of Hidden Brook Farm and Hare Forest Farm, which own Unchained Melody.

          "Good filly, good filly," Lynch said. "She's got such a high cruising speed and she's still learning what it's all about. Nothing but a lot of upside to her."

          The victory was the third from four starts for Unchained Melody, who made her career debut on March 19, winning a six-furlong race at Gulfstream Park by defeating Actress, who would later win the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico as a maiden.

          Unchained Melody finished second in her first start against winners at Keeneland before winning a first-level allowance race at Belmont on June 1 by two lengths.

          That victory, at the Mother Goose distance of 1 1/16 miles, gave Lynch plenty of confidence coming into Saturday.

          "The way she did the one-turn mile and a sixteenth the first time she did it. She trained so well after that - her last work was so impressive - you had to feel good about her going into this race," Lynch said.

          Not seeing any other speed in the Mother Goose, Lynch instructed Joel Rosario - subbing for Javier Castellano who was at Gulfstream - to put Unchained Melody on the lead. Rosario obeyed and Unchained Melody opened up a length advantage while running a quarter in 23.62 seconds a half-mile in 46.62 and six furlongs in 1:11.38. Spanish Harlem and Vexatious were the two early pursuers.

          Around the far turn, Jose Ortiz moved Lockdown - the 2-1 favorite by about $3,000 over Unchained Melody - into second, but she never truly threatened Unchained Melody, who was kept out in the middle of the track by Rosario in the stretch.

          Lockdown finished second by 6 1/2 lengths over Moana, who was followed, in order, by My Miss Tapit, Vexatious, Lights of Medina, and Spanish Harlem.​

          "When I worked her the other morning she had a little finish to her," Rosario said. "I had it in my mind turning for home she'd have another gear. I let her be where she was comfortable. She was enjoying being in the middle of the track."

          Rosario added a victory in the last on Theycallhimthekid to cap a four-win afternoon from six mounts.

          Unchained Melody covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.45 and returned $6.40.

          Lynch said he would likely point Unchained Melody to the Grade 1, $600,000 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 19.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.