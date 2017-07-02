ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- Melmich ($4.60) circled wide on the far turn before drawing clear to capture the Grade 3 Dominion Day Stakes for the second year in a row on Canada Day at Woodbine.

Melmich runs first under the wire to take the Dominion Day Stakes at Woodbine. Michael Burns

Gigantic Breeze set slow fractions Saturday in the 10-furlong event as a relaxed Melmich trailed while some six lengths in arrears on the backstretch under Eurico Da Silva. The field began to bunch up on the far turn, where Melmich made a seemingly effortless bid into serious contention.

Melmich wore down Gigantic Breeze in the stretch en route to a 1 1/2-length tally in a final time of 2:03.48. Gigantic Breeze held off reigning Canadian champion older male Are You Kidding Me for second in the six-horse field.

"He was galloping," said Da Silva. "He was running very, very relaxed, just behind Are You Kidding Me. He was very sharp when I asked him and just took off from there."

Trained by Kevin Attard, Melmich, a son of Wilko, earned $75,000 of the $130,750 purse for owners Stephen Chesney and Cory Hoffman.

"He tries each and every time," said Attard. "He's never really disappointed us. He had a tough campaign last year, and it took its toll on him towards the end. He had a great winter at Niall Brennan's farm in Ocala, and his comeback race was phenomenal. I didn't expect him to run so well so soon. We've been pointing to this race for a long time."