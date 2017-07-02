ELMONT, N.Y. -- Sea Calisi, the winner of the Grade 1 Beverly D. in 2016 and a two-time winner of the Grade 2 Sheepshead Bay, is sidelined indefinitely with an injury, trainer Chad Brown confirmed Saturday.

Brown said Sea Calisi was injured on June 25, just prior to a scheduled workout over the Belmont turf course. Brown said Sea Calisi appeared to slip while galloping on the turf course.

"She injured herself behind," Brown said. "Still awaiting diagnostics on her to confirm the injury."

Meanwhile, Lady Eli and Antonoe, a pair of Grade 1 winners for Brown, worked four furlongs in company in 49.69 seconds over the Belmont main track Saturday. They went their first quarter in 25.59 seconds and their final quarter in 24.10. Both are being pointed to the Grade 1 Diana at Saratoga on July 22.