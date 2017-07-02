ARCADIA, Calif. -- Grade 1 winner Cupid will miss the Grade 2, $750,000 Suburban Handicap at Belmont Park next Saturday because of illness, trainer Bob Baffert said on Saturday.

Cupid won the Grade 1 Gold Cup at Santa Anita on May 27 in his only start this year and worked as recently as June 18. The illness is starting to subside, Baffert said.

"He's getting over it," Baffert said.

Baffert said he does not have any race goals for Cupid, who has won 5 of 10 starts and earned $1,636,803 for the Coolmore team of Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, and Michael Tabor.

Cupid, by Tapit, has won four stakes in his career. The $500,000 Gold Cup at Santa Anita is his most prestigious victory.