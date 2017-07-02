ARCADIA, Calif. -- Obviously, the winner of the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita last November and eight other stakes in a six-year career, has been retired after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in a foreleg.

The injury was detected in recent weeks, according to trainer Phil D'Amato. A 9-year-old gelding, Obviously won 13 of 29 starts and earned $2,321,751 for owners Anthony Fanticola and Joe Scardino.

"It's something he's never had before," D'Amato said. "If he was a young horse, you might give him time and go back to training. At his age, it's best to let it heal on its own.

"If I gave him three months, he wouldn't make it to the Breeders' Cup. He's done enough for us."

Obviously will remain with D'Amato's barn in the short term and may be trained to be a stable pony.

"We haven't decided what we'll do with him," D'Amato said. "We might try to make him a pony."

Obviously had his first three starts in Ireland in 2011, winning two minor races, before joining trainer Mike Mitchell's stable in the winter of 2011-12. D'Amato assisted Mitchell at the time. Obviously won five stakes for Mitchell, including the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile at Hollywood Park in 2013.

Mitchell retired in early 2014 because of illness, and D'Amato took over the stable. Obviously won the 2014 Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita for D'Amato.

Last year, Obviously won 2 of 5 starts -- the Grade 3 Poker Stakes at Belmont Park in June and a nose victory in the BC Turf Sprint on the hillside turf course at Santa Anita.