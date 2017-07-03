ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- The favored shipper Green Mask punched his ticket to the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint this fall at Del Mar with a decisive score in Sunday's Grade 2 Highlander Stakes, a BC Win and You're In qualifier at Woodbine.

Commute set a lively pace in the six-furlong turf sprint, while being pressed by longshot Don Camillo, as Green Mask raced about five lengths back in fifth on the turn under Javier Castellano.

Green Mask scored a Breeders' Cup berth with a victory in the Highlander Stakes at Woodbine. Michael Burns

Green Mask split rivals around the three-sixteenths pole, and then dashed clear to prevail by two lengths over a wide-closing Calgary Cat. Commute faded to third, and was followed by Commend, Noholdingback Bear, Don Camillo, and Sweet Grass Creek.

Over firm turf, the hand-timed final time was 1:07.59.

"He's a very straightforward horse," Castellano said. "He learns every single race. When I started riding him, he was a five-furlong (expert), but the way he finished going three-quarters, it really impressed me. I'm very satisfied with the way he did it today."

Green Mask ($3.20) earned $150,000 of the $250,500 purse for owner Abdullah Saeed Almaddah. He was the first Woodbine winner for trainer Brad Cox, who sent out the 5-year-old son of Mizzen Mast to finish a close second in last year's Highlander.

"A big reason for coming was the Win and You're In program," Cox said. "I was a little concerned running back in 22 days, but he had a great breeze Monday at Belmont, and came out of it in good order. We thought we'd give him a shot. It worked out. The long stretch was a little bit of a concern. It beat him last year, but it didn't today. Javier did a great job splitting horses, and he finished up well."