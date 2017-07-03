Go Bro springs the upset in the Grade 2, $202,000 King Edward Stakes at Woodbine on July 2, 2017. (6:52)

ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- Go Bro ($91.30) held off Hootenanny in the final strides to spring the upset by a head in the Grade 2, $202,000 King Edward Stakes on Sunday at Woodbine.

Go Bro sat just off the pace along the outside under jockey Jesse Campbell, as Shakimat went to the lead and set slow early fractions with Hootenanny tracking closely in second.

Go Bro and Hootenanny took control of the race at the top of the stretch and dueled to the wire, with Go Bro poking in front in the final jumps to get the win. He crossed the line in 1:34.09 for a mile on the turf. Favored Tower of Texas rallied late to finish third.

"He broke sharp and I knew we were going slow so I let him be there," Campbell said. "I didn't design to be there. The race went our way and the horse showed up."

It was Go Bro's first career graded-stakes victory. He had previously run second to My Conquestadory in the Grade 2 Summer Stakes as a 2-year-old in 2013.

"He's always had the talent, but we've had so much trouble keeping him sound," trainer Mike Keogh said.

Go Bro banked the $126,000 winner's share to bring his career earnings to $416,664 for owner-breeder Gustav Schickedanz.