Aldous Snow rolls from last to win the Grade 3 Singspiel Stakes at Woodbine on July 2, 2017. (6:03)

ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- The long-winded veteran Aldous Snow came from last to win the Grade 3 Singspiel Stakes for the third time on the Queen's Plate undercard at Woodbine Sunday.

The favored shipper Reporting Star set moderate fractions in the 12-furlong marathon, as Pumpkin Rumble took up the case in second.

Making his first start in seven months, Aldous Snow saved ground while about seven lengths off the lead on the backstretch. He came wide through the lane after the leaders tired, and wore down Bullards Alley late to prevail by a neck in a hand-timed clocking of 2:27.42 over the firm turf.

Pumpkin Rumble finished third, and was followed by Reporting Star, Bangkok, and Curlins Pride.

Eurico Da Silva rode Aldous Snow for trainer Malcolm Pierce, who entered and scratched the 8-year-old son of Theatrical from Saturday's Dominion Day Stakes on the Tapeta as a backup, in case he didn't get his preferred firm ground in the Singspiel.

"He was feeling so good in the post parade," Da Silva said. "Malcolm brought the horse over in such great shape. The track is in very good shape, and he handled it brilliantly today."

Aldous Snow ($14.60) collected $90,000 of the $140,500 purse for owner and breeder Sam-Son Farm.