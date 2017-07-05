Roman, Prat tie for Santa Anita riding title

Apprentice jockey Evin Roman and journeyman Flavien Prat shared the riding title at the Santa Anita spring-summer meeting, which ended on Tuesday.

Each won 41 races at the meeting, with Prat winning twice on Tuesday to tie Roman.

The rematch will take place at the Del Mar summer meeting, which begins on July 19. During the current Los Alamitos meeting, which runs through July 16, Prat is scheduled to ride only the Los Alamitos Derby program on July 15, according to his agent, Derek Lawson. Prat, 24, is riding at Belmont Park this weekend.

Roman, 19, could easily win the Los Al title. He is booked to ride six of the eight races on Friday.

Roman began riding in California in February and won his first title at the spring-summer meeting. He is the first apprentice jockey to win or share a riding title at Santa Anita since Gordon Glisson at the 1948-49 winter-spring meeting.

Prat was the leading rider at the track's winter-spring meeting.

Peter Miller led all trainers with 36 wins, well clear of Richard Baltas and Phil D'Amato, who tied for second with 25 each. Miller does not expect to contend for the Los Alamitos title. He said last weekend that he will not have enough runners to play a leading role.